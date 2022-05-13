Q1 2022 Yamaha Motor Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2022 / 07:20AM GMT

Motofumi Shitara - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer & Director



This is Shitara. Thank you for joining the online business results presentation of Yamaha Motor Company Limited today. Due to the reduced production caused by parts shortages, including semiconductors, we are asking many dealers and customers to accept delays, and we are extremely sorry for this. We make our utmost effort to deliver product as soon as possible.



Now I present the first quarter business results. Please turn to Page 4. First, let me walk you through the business summary for the first quarter. In the first quarter, sales grew and profit fell, and they were in line with forecast.



As for the key points by business. Motorcycle Business had production constrains for premium segment models. The sales volume was secured by switching to the producible models and sales increased, but profit decreased. In Marine Products business, we focused on our strengths, large outboard motors and sales and profit increased. In Robotics business, due to production and logistics delays, sales decreased, but