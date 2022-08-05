Q2 2022 Yamaha Motor Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 05, 2022 / 06:05AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 05, 2022 / 06:05AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Yoshihiro Hidaka
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - CEO, President & Representative Director
Yoshihiro Hidaka - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - CEO, President & Representative Director
This is Hidaka. Thank you very much for viewing the online business results briefing of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
First, I'd like to express my deep apologies for having kept many dealers and customers waiting due to part shortages and lockdown in Shanghai. All the employees around the world are making utmost effort to deliver products on the earliest possible date. I would like to ask for your understanding.
Now I will start the presentation. Please turn to Page 4. Let me explain the key points in the first half. In the first half, sales grew, but profit fell, and they were in line with forecast.
By business segment, in Motorcycle business, sales increased due to continued recovery, but due to cost increase operating income
