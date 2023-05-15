Q1 2023 Yamaha Motor Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 15, 2023 / 06:05AM GMT

Motofumi Shitara - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer & Director



Hi, I am Shitara from Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule today to participate in the Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. earnings presentation for the first quarter of fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued interest, understanding and support of our business.



I will now give an overview of the financial results. Please refer to Page 4. First of all, I'd like to explain the key points of our first quarter results. Our first quarter results achieved record high net sales, operating income and operating income ratio. Both sales and profits increased significantly in the core Motorcycle and the Marine Products business supported by strong demand and