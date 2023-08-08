Q2 2023 Yamaha Motor Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 06:05AM GMT

* Motofumi Shitara

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer & Director

* Yoshihiro Hidaka

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - CEO, President & Representative Director



Yoshihiro Hidaka - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - CEO, President & Representative Director



I'm Hidaka from Yamaha Motor Company. Thank you for making time in your very busy schedules for joining Yamaha Motor Company's earnings presentation today. And thank you also for your continued great understanding and support of our company's business activities. With that, I'd like to give our earnings presentation. Beginning with the first half year's key points, please see Page 4. With strong demand for the core businesses of Motorcycles and Marine products, we achieved record highs for net sales and operating income.



Whilst core businesses performed well, Robotics, although on an improving trend, was affected by a sluggish market. Next,