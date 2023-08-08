Aug 08, 2023 / 06:05AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 08, 2023 / 06:05AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Motofumi Shitara
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer & Director
* Yoshihiro Hidaka
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - CEO, President & Representative Director
=====================
Yoshihiro Hidaka - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - CEO, President & Representative Director
I'm Hidaka from Yamaha Motor Company. Thank you for making time in your very busy schedules for joining Yamaha Motor Company's earnings presentation today. And thank you also for your continued great understanding and support of our company's business activities. With that, I'd like to give our earnings presentation. Beginning with the first half year's key points, please see Page 4. With strong demand for the core businesses of Motorcycles and Marine products, we achieved record highs for net sales and operating income.
Whilst core businesses performed well, Robotics, although on an improving trend, was affected by a sluggish market. Next,
Q2 2023 Yamaha Motor Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 08, 2023 / 06:05AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...