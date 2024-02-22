Angi Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 45% in a Quarter

Angi Inc (ANGI, Financial) has experienced a remarkable week in the stock market, with its share price surging by 21.43% to $2.89. This significant gain is a bright spot against the backdrop of a 44.50% loss over the past three months. Currently, the company's market capitalization stands at $1.47 billion. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, Angi's stock is modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $3.31, compared to a past GF Value of $6.97. This suggests that while the stock was previously considered a possible value trap, it now presents a more attractive investment opportunity.

Understanding Angi Inc

Angi Inc operates within the interactive media industry, providing a platform that connects consumers with home service professionals in the United States. The company's business model spans across various segments including Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International operations in Europe and Canada. The majority of Angi's revenue is generated from the U.S. market.

Profitability Insights

Angi's Profitability Rank is currently at 4/10, indicating below-average profitability within the industry. The company's operating margin stands at -4.53%, which is better than 39.29% of its peers. In terms of return on equity (ROE), Angi's -8.44% is outperforming 36.94% of competitors. Similarly, its return on assets (ROA) of -4.63% surpasses 40.3% of industry players, and its return on invested capital (ROIC) of -4.24% is better than 41.69% of similar companies. Over the past decade, Angi has managed to be profitable for 3 years, which is better than 33.47% of the industry.

Growth Trajectory

Angi's Growth Rank is 6/10, reflecting its above-average growth potential. The company has achieved a 3-year revenue growth rate per share of 13.70%, higher than 60.54% of its peers. Over a 5-year period, its revenue growth rate per share increased to 16.50%, outpacing 69.14% of competitors. However, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is projected at -7.87%, which, while seemingly negative, is still better than 1.14% of the industry.

Investor Interest

Among the notable investors in Angi Inc is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 3,161,735 shares, accounting for 0.62% of the company's shares. This level of investment from a respected figure in the financial world underscores the potential that some investors see in Angi's business model and market position.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Angi Inc holds its ground with a market cap of $1.47 billion. Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR, Financial) has a market cap of $1.15 billion, Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS, Financial) is valued at $1.26 billion, and TechTarget Inc (TTGT, Financial) comes in at $924.060 million. These companies represent the closest market capitalization within the interactive media industry, providing a context for Angi's performance relative to its peers.

Conclusion

In summary, Angi Inc's current market performance, with a significant weekly gain, suggests a positive investor sentiment. The company's profitability metrics, while below average, show that it is performing better than a significant portion of its peers. Angi's growth prospects, as indicated by its Growth Rank and revenue growth rates, demonstrate potential despite a projected decline in total revenue growth. When compared to its competitors, Angi maintains a competitive market position. The recent changes in stock price and valuation metrics, particularly the shift from a possible value trap to being modestly undervalued, may present an attractive entry point for value investors. As the market continues to evolve, Angi Inc warrants close attention from investors seeking opportunities in the interactive media space.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.