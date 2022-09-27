Zurich Insurance Group AG IFRS 17 Education Event Transcript

Sep 27, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Jonathan Michael Hocking - Zurich Insurance Group AG - Head of IR & Rating Agency Management



Good afternoon and good morning, everybody. Welcome to Zurich Insurance Group's IFRS 17 Education Event. I'm Jon Hocking from Investor Relations. I'm joined by our 2 presenters today. We've got George Quinn, our Group Chief Financial Officer; and Karthik Thilak, who's the Group Head of Financial Accounting and Reporting.



George and Karthik, I'm going to present every slide, but the full deck is available for download both of the webcast platform and also from our website. The presentation is going to last around about 45 minutes, and then we'll