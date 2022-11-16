Zurich Insurance Group AG Investor Day Transcript

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Jonathan Michael Hocking - Zurich Insurance Group AG - Head of IR & Rating Agency Management



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Zurich Insurance Group's 2022 Investor Day, where we're excited to set out our ambitions for the next strategic cycle. Welcome to those on the webcast and a particular welcome to everyone here at the Zurich Development Center for our first in-person Investor Day since 2019.



Through the day, we're going to start off with Mario Greco, our Group CEO; he will be followed by Conny Kalcher, our Chief Group Customer Officer. After lunch, we've got Sierra Signorelli, our CEO of Commercial Insurance. She will present, followed by George Quinn, our group CFO. And then following a short break, there'll be opportunity to answer questions followed by closing remarks from Mario.



If everyone could put their devices on silent in the room, that would be much appreciated. And with that, we'll kick off with a short video before Mario starts today. Thank you.



Mario Greco - Zurich Insurance Group AG - Group CEO