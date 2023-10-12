Oct 12, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Good morning, and welcome to the 8th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference, and I am honored to introduce Zivo Biosciences, Mr. John Payne, and Mr. Keith Marchiando. Enjoy.



John Payne - Zivo Bioscience, Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everyone. Thanks for coming. I appreciate Dawson James giving us the opportunity to present, which I feel is a very compelling and interesting story in both the agtech field and the biotech field. So my colleague, Keith Marchiando, is our Chief Financial Officer, and I'm John Payne, the CEO.



Keith Marchiando - Zivo Bioscience, Inc. - CFO



So real quickly, obviously, we have to put up our disclosure statement. I think you've all read it a million times by now, so I think everybody understands it. If there aren't any questions, I'll go ahead.



John Payne - Zivo Bioscience, Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman of the Board



Yeah. Okay. So, it's a very interesting investment proposition. We