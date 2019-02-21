Half Year 2019 Zip Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2019 / 02:00AM GMT

Larry Diamond - Zip Co Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you. And welcome to Zip Co Limited's results call for the first half 2019.



With me today is Peter Gray, Chief Operating Officer and Cofounder of Zip; and Martin Brooke, our Chief Financial Officer.



So let's get straight into it.



Just a quick refresh on Zip. So Zip was founded 5 years ago to disrupt the unfriendly credit card model. And at the time, we really saw a world where customers were being trapped in cycles of high revolving debt with high back-end interest rates and low repayments, so we saw a great opportunity to disrupt the credit card model by providing a better, fairer and digital alternative