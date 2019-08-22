Full Year 2019 Zip Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2019 / 03:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Zip Co Limited Annual Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Larry Diamond, CEO. Please go ahead.



Larry Diamond - Zip Co Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, and welcome to everyone to Zip Co Limited FY '19 Results Presentation. As mentioned, I'm Larry Diamond, CEO and Co-Founder. And with me today is Peter Gray, COO, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder and Martin Brooke, our Chief Financial Officer.



The presentation today will go through our purpose and mission, the business model and an opportunity that we see. A quick business update, followed by financials and the outlook.



Moving on to purpose and mission. So we -- as part of our brand launch last year, we also updated our purpose and mission. The Zip purpose is to give consumers the freedom to own it. And by that, we mean, Zip-enabled consumers to own the experience, own their well being, own their look and also the freedom to take back control, and