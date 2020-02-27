Half Year 2020 Zip Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Larry Diamond - Zip Co Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to Zip Co Limited's first half results for fiscal 2020.



I'm Larry Diamond, the Chief Executive Officer of Zip. With me today is Peter Gray, the Chief Operating Officer; and Martin Brooke, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we jump into the presentation, I just wanted to, on behalf of the Board -- it's been a very, very busy half, and want to thank the executive team as well as our great team of Zipsters and, of course, our retail partners who have supported the growth of our business.



In terms of the contents for today, we will go through the highlights, a quick business update across our 3 key growth areas. I'll