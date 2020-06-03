QuadPay, Inc., Zip Co Limited - M&A Call Transcript

Jun 03, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Larry Diamond - Zip Co Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and good morning to everyone, and welcome to this Investor Presentation as we talk about the exciting acquisition of QuadPay and the capital raise.



Before I kick off, I'd like to make a couple of introductions. Speaking is Larry Diamond, CEO of Zip. In here with me today, we have Peter Gray, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. We also have Martin Brooke, Zip's Chief Financial Officer; and Tommy Mermelshtayn, our Chief Strategy Officer, and who is the architect behind these transactions.



I'd also like to welcome Adam Ezra and Brad Lindenberg,