Jun 03, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Zip Co Limited Merger and Funding Announcement. I would now like to hand over to Mr. Larry Diamond, CEO and Co-Founder. Please go ahead.
Ladies and gentlemen, we have temporarily lost connection with the speaker line. Please continue to hold and the conference will recommence shortly.
(technical difficulty)
Mr. Larry Diamond, please go ahead.
Larry Diamond - Zip Co Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Thank you very much, and good morning to everyone, and welcome to this Investor Presentation as we talk about the exciting acquisition of QuadPay and the capital raise.
Before I kick off, I'd like to make a couple of introductions. Speaking is Larry Diamond, CEO of Zip. In here with me today, we have Peter Gray, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. We also have Martin Brooke, Zip's Chief Financial Officer; and Tommy Mermelshtayn, our Chief Strategy Officer, and who is the architect behind these transactions.
I'd also like to welcome Adam Ezra and Brad Lindenberg,
QuadPay, Inc., Zip Co Limited - M&A Call Transcript
Jun 03, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...