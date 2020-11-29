Zip Co Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 29, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Philip David Crutchfield - Zip Co Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Annual General Meeting for Zip Co Limited. My name is Philip Crutchfield, and I'm the Chair of the company. And I'll be chairing the meeting today. It's now 10:00, and there being a quorum present, I declare the meeting open for business. And I confirm that the meeting has been properly constituted.



Given the current restrictions and social distancing practices in place, we are unfortunately unable to meet with you in person today. But I would like to thank those shareholders that are joining via the virtual meeting platform. This allows shareholders and proxies and guests to attend the meeting virtually. All attendees can hear a live broadcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit votes virtually.



In opening the meeting, I'd like to introduce my fellow Board members and management team of Zip Co Limited, who are attending via the virtual platform, but indeed, in the case of all of them, in person: