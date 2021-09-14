Zip Co Ltd Zip Investor Day Transcript

Sep 14, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Peter John Gray - Zip Co Limited - COO & Executive Director



Hello, and welcome. Thank you for joining us on our first-ever Retail Investor Day. I'm Peter Gray, Co-Founder and Global COO at Zip.



I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, and recognize their continuing connection to land, waters and culture. I pay my respect to their elders past, present and emerging, and I extend that respect to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples joining us today.



Zip has a significant retail investor base. There's over 130,000 of you, and we're grateful that so many of you are able to join us today. Many of you are highly engaged and passionate. Whether you are Zip customers yourselves or really just advocates of our products within your own networks, we value your engagement and support.



We also value your feedback. We are listening. We acknowledge your feedback that we can do better with our communications and messaging. In the last few months, we've been working to provide you with