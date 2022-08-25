Full Year 2022 Zip Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Welcome to the Zip Full Year 2022 Financial Results Call and Webcast.



Vivienne Lee - Zip Co Limited - Director of IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining Zip's FY '22 earnings call. To open the call, I would like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land, the Gadigal of the Eora Nation, and pay my respect to their elders both past, present and emerging. By now, you would have seen the release of Zip's FY '22 results across the ASX and have a copy of the investor presentation.



I'm joined today by Zip Co-Founder and Global CEO, Larry Diamond; Zip Co-Founder and Global COO, Peter Gray; and CFO, Martin Brooke. We will start this call with some prepared remarks and then open up to questions.



With that, I'll now hand over the call to Larry.



Larry Diamond - Zip Co Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



