Zelira Therapeutics Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 12, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Osagie Imasogie - Zelira Therapeutics Limited - Chairman



It is now 9:00 AM. I am delighted to welcome all shareholders and observers to this general meeting of Zelira Therapeutics Limited. For those that don't know me, I am Osagie Imasogie, Zelira's Chairman.



The other directors present virtually today are Harry Karelis, our Vice Chairman; Oludare Odumosu, our CEO and Managing Director; Lisa Gray, our Non-Executive Director; and Tim Slate, our Non-Executive Director and Company Secretary.



I will ask all those present to note that the shareholders' register is available for inspection and that the proxies affecting today's resolutions are tabled and available for inspection. There is a quorum present, and I declare the meeting open.



Today's meeting is being held online via the Computershare meeting platform. This allows shareholders, proxies, and guests to attend the meeting virtually. All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting.



In addition, shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit votes. All our attendees can submit questions at