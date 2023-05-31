Zelira Therapeutics Ltd Investor Webinar Transcript

May 31, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT

Ronn Bechler - Automic Group - Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody, and good evening in the US. Thank you very much for joining us today for this group webinar by Zelira Therapeutics. We have Chairman Osagie Imasogie and Global CEO Oludare Odumosu presenting to us today off the back of the announcement this morning, which many of you will have seen, regarding the results that have come out in relation to Zelira's diabetic nerve pain drug outperforming a big pharma drug.



I don't want to take all the limelight away from the two of you, because I know you're very excited. So I'll hand across to you, Osagie, to do a brief intro, and then Dare can take us through the slides. (Operator Instructions). So Osagie, I'll hand over to you. Thank you.



Osagie Imasogie - Zelira Therapeutics Limited - Chairman



Thank you very much, Ronn. I appreciate that. Good morning for those in Australia, and good evening for those of our shareholders in the US. As Ronn said, we're quite pleased to have this dialogue after the results we just announced. You know, the normal