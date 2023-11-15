Zelira Therapeutics Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Osagie Imasogie - Zelira Therapeutics Limited - Chairman



It is now 8:30 AM in Australia. I am delighted to welcome all shareholders and observers to this Annual General Meeting of Zelira Therapeutics Limited. For those that don't know me, I am Osagie Imasogie, Zelira's Chairman.



The other directors present today are Dr. Oludare Odumosu, our CEO and Managing Director, and he's participating virtually; Tim Slate, our Non-Executive Director and Company Secretary, who in-person in our offices in Perth; Greg Blake, our Executive Director, who's also in-person in our offices in Perth; Dr. Donna Gentile O'Donnell, our Non-Executive Director, who is also participating virtually.



Also present today is a representative from our auditors, HLB Mann Judd, and Wendy Turner from our share registry, Computershare. I will ask all those present to note that the shareholders' register is available for inspection and that the proxies affecting today's resolutions are tabled and are also available for inspection. There is a quorum present, and I declare the meeting open.



Today's meeting is being