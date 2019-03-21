Zealand Pharma A/S - Special Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to today's Zealand Pharma R&D and Business Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, the 21st of March 2019.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Adam Steensberg. Please go ahead, sir.



Adam Steensberg - Zealand Pharma A/S-Interim CEO - Executive VP and Chief Medical & Development Officer



Thank you, Annette, and welcome, everyone. It's great to have you join this exciting R&D update. Joining me on today's call is Andrew Parker, our Chief Science Officer.



Page 2 outlines what we will cover during today's call. We have spent significant time talking about our late stage program, but today is a great opportunity to discuss our research and preclinical programs. I will start by providing highlights from our recently signed collaboration with Alexion Pharmaceuticals, with whom we are thrilled to be