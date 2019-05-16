Q1 2019 Zealand Pharma A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Lani Pollworth Morvan - Zealand Pharma A/S-IR&Communications Officer



Thank you, Serena, and welcome to Zealand Pharma's First Quarter Conference Call for Fiscal Year 2019. On today's call, I'm very pleased to welcome Emmanuel Dulac, Zealand's new President and CEO; as well as Adam Steensberg, Zealand's Chief Medical & Development Officer.



Emmanuel will provide business and financial highlights for the first quarter and the period thereafter. Adam will follow with highlights from our research and development programs. After the prepared remarks, we will open the call to take your questions. Joining for the Q&A will be Ivan