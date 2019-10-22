Oct 22, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Lani Pollworth Morvan - Zealand Pharma A/S-IR&Communications Officer



Thank you and thanks, everybody. Welcome to the special update with Zealand Pharma management to discuss our acquisition of Encycle Therapeutics. Leading today's call are Zealand's CEO, Emmanuel Dulac; and Rie Schultz Hansen is joining us for the first time as interim Chief Scientific Officer. Emmanuel will walk through the key aspects of our acquisition, and Rie will follow with insights into the emerging technology that makes this a strategic fit into Zealand's peptide platform. After the prepared remarks, we will open the call to take your questions.



For the Q&A, we will also be joined by Marino Garcia, Senior Vice President of Corporate