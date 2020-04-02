Zealand Pharma A/S Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 02, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Alf Gunnar Martin Nicklasson - Zealand Pharma A/S-Independent Chairman of the Board



On behalf of the Board of Directors and Executive Management, I'm really pleased to welcome you to the Annual General Meeting 2020 of Zealand Pharma A/S. Today, the Board of Directors is represented by myself as the Chairman, and the Executive Management is represented by Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Dulac; and Chief Financial Officer, Matthew Dallas, who, like myself, participate remotely either by phone or video.



I would first like to thank our shareholders for your attendance and your continued support of this brilliant company.



In 2019, we had a very eventful year, and from a business perspective, a highly successful year. However, as we ended 2019 and moved into the first half of 2020, no one could imagine or foresee the huge global corona crisis we are now in the middle of, impacting both public health and world economy.



Zealand has taken firm steps and measures to manage its business at this turbulent time, and management is keeping the Board updated