Zealand Pharma A/S at Needham Healthcare Conference Transcript

Apr 15, 2020 / 03:20PM GMT

Alan Carr - Needham & Company - Analyst



Good morning, everyone. This is Alan Carr, biotech research analyst at Needham. Welcome to day two of the 19th annual Needham Healthcare Conference and our first virtual healthcare conference. So, this morning I've got Matt Dallas, CFO, and Emmanuel Dulac, President and CEO, of Zealand with us today. How are you two doing?



Matt Dallas - Zealand Pharma A/S-SVP&CFO



Good Alan, how are you?



Emmanuel Dulac - Zealand Pharma A/S-President&CEO



Very good, thank you.



Alan Carr - Needham & Company - Analyst



All right, well let's start with COVID-19. Let's get that out of the way first. It'd be great if you guys could give us a high-level overview of any impact it's had on operations and then we'll go through a more general list of background behind Zealand in the pipeline.



Emmanuel Dulac - Zealand