Zealand Pharma A/S - Pre Recorded Special Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2021 / NTS GMT

Emmanuel Dulac - Zealand Pharma A/S-CEO&President



Good morning. Good afternoon. I am Emmanuel Dulac, CEO of Zealand Pharma. And on behalf of the entire organization, I am glad to welcome you to Zealand Pharma R&D Day. As 2020 monopolized all attention on operations, we are excited today to share the leap we have made in our R&D platform as well as R&D projects. 2021 promised to be a special year for Zealand Pharma, as we are planning to build and to turn into a highly performing commercial organization, while remaining a strong R&D-driven organization.



So without waiting, I'm going to cover the agenda for today. Right after me, Adam Steensberg, Head of R&D, will cover with you the R&D strategy going forward. Danilo Verge, Head of Medical Affairs, will zoom in the metabolic portfolio. Steven Russell, Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, will walk you through in detail on the Dasiglucagon Bihormonal pen program.



After that, Adam Steensberg will come back to cover in detail the gastrointestinal