Zealand Pharma A/S - Special Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Emmanuel Dulac - Zealand Pharma A/S-CEO&President



Thank you for joining this Q&A session of our R&D Day. I hope you found the presentations insightful and worthy of your time. I am honored to introduce this session. And before we jump to fit first in the session to answer your questions, we have 4 slides we would like to share.



If you turn to Slide 2. You will see the Q&A participants. I am joined by Adam Steensberg, our Head of R&D; Danilo Verge, Head of Medical Affairs; Matt Dallas, our CFO; and Rie Schultz Hansen, our Head of Discovery and Innovation.



On Slide 3, I want to remind everyone that during this presentation, we may make some forward