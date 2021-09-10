Sep 10, 2021 / 02:15PM GMT

David Neil Lebowitz - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



Good morning, and welcome to the second day of the 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference. Before I get going, let me just read the requisite disclosures. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



And with that, I'm one of the biotech analysts here. My name is David Lebowitz. I'm happy to have with me from Zealand Pharma, CEO, Emmanuel Dulac; and CFO, Matt Dallas. I guess before we get into it, could you offer an overview of the company and tell us about what the company's overall mission is?



Emmanuel Dulac - Zealand Pharma A/S-CEO&President



Yes. Thank you, David. So Zealand Pharma is actually a 22-year-old company formed on the foundation of advancing peptides. So