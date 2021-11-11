Q3 2021 Zealand Pharma A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Matthew Donald Dallas - Zealand Pharma A/S-Senior VP&CFO



Thank you, operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining today to discuss Zealand's third quarter results for 2021. I'm Matt Dallas, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Zealand. With me today are Zealand's President and Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Dulac; President of Zealand Pharma U.S., Frank Sanders; and Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development, Adam Steensberg. You can find the related company announcement and additional supporting information on our website at zealandpharma.com. I would like to point out that we will be making forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are valid only as of today, and