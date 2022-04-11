Apr 11, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Joey Stringer - Needham & Company - Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the 21st annual Needham healthcare conference. My name is Joey Stringer and I'm one of the biotech analysts at Needham & Company. It's my pleasure to introduce our next presenting company, Zealand Pharma. And joining us today from Zeeland is CEO Adam Steensberg and CFO Matt Dallas.



So, for those of you joining on the webcast, if you want to ask a question, please do so at any time. You can submit a question using the chat box at the bottom of your screen. With that we'll go ahead and get started. I'll turn it over to Adam for some brief opening remarks and introductions and then we'll go ahead and get started with the chat.



Adam Steensberg - Zealand Pharma A/S-President&CEO



Thanks, Joey, and thanks for the invitation and welcome everyone on the call. We've really been looking forward to provide this little update and to the chat here today. As some of you may know then, a few weeks ago we announced a