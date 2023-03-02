Q4 2022 Zealand Pharma A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Zealand Pharma Results For The Full Year 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Anna Krassowska, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Anna Krassowska - Zealand Pharma A/S-VP of IR&Corporate Communications



Thank you, operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Zealand's full year results for 2022. With me are the following members of Zealand's management team: Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer; Henriette Wennicke, Chief Financial Officer; and David Kendall, Chief Medical Officer. You can find the related company announcement and annual report on our website at zealandpharma.com. As described on Slide 2, we will be making forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. With that, I will turn the call over to Adam Steensberg. Adam?



Adam