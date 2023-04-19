Apr 19, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Joey Stringer - Needham & Company, LLC - Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the 22nd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference. My name is Joey Stringer, and I'm one of the biotech analysts at Needham and Company. It's my pleasure to introduce our next presenting company, Zealand Pharma.



Joining us today from Zealand is CEO Adam Steensberg. Following the presentation, we'll have a brief Q&A session. (Conference Instructions)



So with that, we'll get started. I'll turn it over to Adam for the presentation.



Adam Steensberg - Zealand Pharma A/S-CEO



Thanks, Joey, and thanks for participating in this virtual call, all of you guys. So it's really a pleasure for me today to present Zealand Pharma. So we are a Danish-based company who have been working with peptide drug discovery and development for 25 years now. So our headquarters is in Denmark, but we also have employees in the US, so we consider ourselves an international company.



I will be making forward-looking statements today, as