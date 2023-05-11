Q1 2023 Zealand Pharma A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Anna Krassowska - Zealand Pharma A/S-VP of IR&Corporate Communications



Zealand's interim results for the first quarter of 2023. With me today are the following members of Zealand's management team, Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer; Henriette Wennicke, Chief Financial Officer; and David Kendall, Chief Medical Officer.



Adam Sinding Steensberg - Zealand Pharma A/S-