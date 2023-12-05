Zealand Pharma A/S Obesity R&D Event Transcript

Dec 05, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Anna Krassowska Zealand Pharma A/S-VP - Head of IR & Corporate Communications



So I wanted to welcome everyone, and thank you for joining us today here in London and everyone who's also joining us online. I'm Anna Krassowska, I'm Head of Investor Relations and Communications at Zealand Pharma, and we are very excited to be here today to discuss the future of obesity management. How we believe the mechanisms that we are pursuing and in particular the peptides that we are developed, they shape a future treatment of obesity.



So please be aware, therefore, that we will be making forward-looking statements today that carry risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ from these forward-looking statements.



So for the agenda today, we will start by framing the global obesity pandemic that we are facing today. And then this will be followed by three presentations that cover the scientific mechanisms and the clinical potential of the candidates in our pipeline.



So first, we'll start with our two wholly-owned candidates, our GLP-1, GLP-2