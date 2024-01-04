Jan 04, 2024 / 03:10PM GMT

Moderator



Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining us for the next session. I'm pleased that we have Adam Steensberg, who's CEO of Zealand Pharma with us today. Adam, thanks for joining us and making the trip over in person. Maybe just kind of to kick it off, if you wanted to kind of make some high-level introductory comments about Zealand, about the pipeline, about therapeutic focus for some of the people that may be less familiar with the company.



Adam Steensberg Zealand Pharma A/S-President - CEO & Member of the Executive Management



Absolutely. And thank you for the invitation. Great to be here. So Zealand Pharma is a Danes-based biotech company focused on peptide drug discovery and development. We have a very strong pipeline within obesity, both assets in phase 1 through Phase 3, and together with our partner Boehringer, one of them.



And then we have opportunities in rare diseases and chronic inflammation, so basically leveraging our peptide drug discovery and development skills, which we have been refining, I would say, over 25