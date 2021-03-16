Zalando SE Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 16, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Patrick Kofler - Zalando SE - Teamlead IR



Hello, and a warm welcome to our Capital Markets Day. My name is Patrick Kofler. I'm heading the IR office here at Zalando, and I'm your host today. We would love, of course, host you personally here in Berlin today, but of course, health and safety remain the first priority to us. The good news is, as always, we have been a digital company since day 1. So we are delighted to fully host you an Investor Day today. Most of the content based on health and safety has been prerecorded. But of course, we will be live with our Q&A session after each of the sessions. So let me shortly show you today's agenda.



We kick off the day with our strategic update by our 3 co-CEOs, Rubin, Robert and David. After a small break, our senior leadership team will present deep dives on customers, so how to build great customer experience and then also on brands. And then at 2:00 p.m., our CFO, David Schroder, will conclude today's [meeting] with their financial section, and we'll also have some closing remarks at the end. But first, let me start with some housekeeping.

