Zalando SE Capital Markets Day Transcript

Feb 28, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

David Schneider - Zalando SE - Co-Founder, Co-CEO, GM & Member of the Management Board



All right. So let's move from this rather fulsome performance view to actually what's most important for us in a long-term view, where we actually see our company heading in the next 5 years.



If you look to the next 5 years, there's actually 3 key message that we'd like to discuss with you today. Number one, we very much believe in a huge opportunity of building the starting point for fashion, this one destination the customers gravitate towards for all their fashion needs. Number two, if we build a starting point, we are sure that our platform approach is actually key to scaling our business. That's what Robert will describe further in a bit. And number three, our platform will translate into quite attractive financial profile in the long run. And that translation to numbers then Rubin is going to make.



So if you asked me 10 years ago where I'd see the company today, I would have made a huge understatement. I would never have guessed that we celebrate our 10th anniversary with our teams on the