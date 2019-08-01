Q2 2019 Zalando SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Patrick Kofler - Zalando SE - Teamlead IR



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our Q2 2019 earnings call. With me today is our CFO, David SchrÃ¶der, and as always, this call is being recorded and webcasted live on our Investor Relations website, and a replay of the call will be available later today. David, the floor is yours.



David SchrÃ¶der - Zalando SE - CFO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Patrick, and welcome also from my side. Our presentation today consists of 3 parts: our highlights of the quarter, our quarterly financials and our outlook for 2019. As always, we will be concluding with Q&A. So let's jump right in.



We