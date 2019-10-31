Q3 2019 Zalando SE Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Patrick Kofler - Zalando SE - Teamlead IR



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our Q3 2019 earnings Call. With me today is our CFO, David SchrÃ¶der. As always, this call is being recorded and webcasted live on our Investor Relations website, and a replay of the call will be available later today. David, the floor is yours.



David SchrÃ¶der - Zalando SE - CFO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Patrick. Good morning, and welcome to all of you from my side as well. Our presentation today consists of 3 parts. Our highlights of the quarter, our quarterly financials and our financial outlook.



As always, we will be concluding with Q&A. So let's get started with the highlights. We are very satisfied with the developments we've seen over the first 9 months of this year.



We are making progress on our strategic agenda. And at the same time, stay focused on strong day-to-day execution.



Consequently, our Q3 results are showing a solid reversal from the highly disappointing Q3 figures of last year. We thereby