Zalando SE Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 23, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Rubin Ritter - Zalando SE - Co-CEO, GM & Member of the Management Board



Thank you very much, and also very cordial welcome to this year's Annual General Meeting. We are meeting under unusual circumstances today, and we know that many of you have questions on how Zalando went through this COVID time. And that's why we decided to begin the presentation with this topic before moving on to the actual report on the year 2019.



Now what was our answer to corona? Quickly adapting to new situations, I believe, is part of the core DNA of the company. You might know that we were founded in the middle of the financial crisis 2008, and this is a time that still shapes the company today because we have learned that we have to face situations like that with respect, but at the same time, without fear. And we also learned that every challenge, every crisis also offers opportunities when you are willing to react quickly. And we, again, tried to do this this time when the crisis became evident. In Europe, we very quickly changed the management of the company and focused on 3 topics that I'd like to highlight.