Aug 11, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Zalando SE regarding the publication of their Q2 results 2020. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Patrick Kofler, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.
Patrick Kofler - Zalando SE - Teamlead IR
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Q2 2020 earnings call. After pre-releasing some of the figures already, we are now able to show you the full results of Q2 2020. My name is Patrick Kofler. With me today is our CFO, David SchrÃ¶der. As always, this call is being recorded and webcast live on our Investor Relations website, and a replay of the call will be available later today. David, the floor is yours.
David SchrÃ¶der - Zalando SE - CFO & Member of Management Board
Thanks, Patrick, and good morning, everyone. Today, we would like to provide you with a business update, we would like to look at our financial performance for
Q2 2020 Zalando SE Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 11, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...