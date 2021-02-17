Feb 17, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this telephone conference that we have gathered you all to discuss the announcement of this morning that Kinnevik intends to distribute its shareholding in Zalando to our shareholders.



With me, I have our CEO, Georgi Ganev; as well as our CFO, Erika SÃ¶derberg Johnson; and Head of Strategy, Samuel Sjostrom. But I will hand over to Georgi Ganev for few initial comments, and then we will start the Q&A.



Georgi Ganev - Kinnevik AB - CEO



Good morning, everyone. This is Georgi speaking, and thank you very much for calling in to this telephone conference. It's a big day for us as we are accelerating our strategic transformation. So I would like to go through the rationale of this move, what it means to our portfolio and what we can expect going forward from Kinnevik. And I will be happy, together with my team, to answer any questions you might have.



So today's announcement then. As you've already read, I suppose, we will propose a distribution of our Zalando shares to our shareholders. And this is not the