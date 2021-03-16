Q4 2020 Zalando SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Zalando SE regarding the publication of the full year results 2020. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Patrick Kofler, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Patrick Kofler - Zalando SE - Teamlead IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our full year 2020 earnings call to kick off a packed day with our Capital Markets Day following immediately afterwards. Today, I'm here with our CFO, David SchrÃ¶der, who will give you a quick wrap-up on our achievements of 2020, walk you through the financials and discuss with you the outlook for 2021. So -- also, let me quickly remind you of our upcoming Capital Markets Day, starting at 11:00 a.m. CET today. Therefore, we kindly ask you to focus your question afterwards only on full year 2020 and the guidance 2021.



We also will rather keep that call short, so roughly 30 to 35 minutes. As always, this call is being recorded and webcasted live on our