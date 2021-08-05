Q2 2021 Zalando SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Zalando SE regarding the publication of the Q2 results 2021. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand over to Patrick Kofler, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Patrick Kofler - Zalando SE - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Q2 2021 earnings call. Today, I'm again with our CFO, David Schroder, who will provide you with a brief strategic update, walk you through the financials of the second quarter and discuss with you our full year 2021 outlook.



As usual, this call is being recorded and webcasted live on our Investor Relations website, and a replay of the call will be later available today.



David, I will now hand it over to you. Please go ahead.



David Schroder - Zalando SE - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Patrick, and a warm welcome to all of you from my side as well. Thanks for joining our call today. It's