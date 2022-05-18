Zalando SE Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

this year, the present Board members, Robert Gentz and David Schneider will jointly report on the past financial year 2021.



Robert Gentz - Zalando SE - Co-Founder, Co-CEO, GM & Member of the Management Board



Dear shareholders, good morning. On behalf of the entire Management Board, I would like to welcome you cordially to our Annual General Meeting 2022. It's nice that you have again joined us virtually this year. During the next approximately 25 minutes or so, David and I will talk about the following topics. We'll be looking back on the financial year 2021. We will talk about our strategy, and we will look ahead together at the year 2022.



Let's start with the business year 2021. 2021 was another successful year on our journey to becoming the starting point for fashion, the first port of call for fashion in Europe. I can tell you we have achieved and exceeded our goals for 2021, making it a record year for Zalando. First, we gained around 10 million new customers. We also