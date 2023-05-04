Q1 2023 Zalando SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to our Q1 2023 earnings call. Today, I'm joined by our CFO, Sandra Dembeck. Sandra will briefly walk you through the financial developments of the quarter and is available for questions afterwards.



As usual, this call is being recorded and the live webcast as well as the replay of the call will be available on our Investor Relations web page later today. Sandra, I will now hand it over to you. Please go ahead.



Thanks, Patrick. Good morning, and hello, everyone. Thanks for joining today's call. As always, let's start with a short summary. As anticipated, the macro situation of Q4 continued into Q1. We saw inflationary headwinds and continued