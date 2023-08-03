Aug 03, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome and thank you for joining the Zalando SE publication of the Q2 results 2023.
(Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Robert Gentz, co-CEO. Please go ahead.
Patrick Kofler - Zalando SE - Head of IR
Hello. Good morning. This is Patrick. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Q2 2023 Earnings Call.
I'm joined by our co-CEO and Founder, Robert Gentz; and our CFO, Sandra Dembeck. Robert will kick us off with a business update then Sandra will walk us through the financial development of the quarter. And Robert will discuss our outlook. Robert and Sandra are available for your questions afterwards.
As usual, this call is being recorded and webcast live on our Investor Relations website. And a replay of the call will be available later today.
Robert, I will now hand it over to you. Please go ahead.
Robert Gentz - Zalando SE - Co-Founder, Co-CEO, GM & Member of the Management Board
Thank you, Patrick. Hello
Q2 2023 Zalando SE Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 03, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...