Jan 18, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Jim Sidoti - Sidoti & Company - Analyst



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Sidoti & Company January 2023 Micro-Cap Conference. Our next company presenting will be Zomedica Corporation. With us, we have Larry Heaton, the CEO of Zomedica. It's a half-hour presentation, so there should be some time at the end for Q&A. (Operator Instructions)



And with that, it's all yours, Larry.



Larry Heaton - Zomedica Corp. - CEO



Thank you, Jim. And I appreciate it, anyone and everyone that's taking the time to attend this presentation. And to our Zomedica shareholders who may be viewing via webcast, thanks for your support.



At Zomedica we love pets, dogs, cats, horses, and the vets that take care of them. And it's our mission -- well, first, let me say I encourage you to review the Safe Harbor statement. Forward-looking statements will be included in today's presentation.



Our mission is to bring innovative diagnostic and therapeutic technology to vets; to improve the quality of care for the pet, the satisfaction of the pet parent; and