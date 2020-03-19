Full Year 2019 Zur Rose Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 19, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Walter Oberhänsli - Zur Rose Group AG - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to Zur Rose 2019 results call. I'm joined by Marcel, who will discuss the details of the results in a moment, but also Olaf, who will give you an update on the developments around electronic prescription opportunity in Germany, but also integration and synergies. I will give you a strategy update as well as an update on the impact of the coronavirus on our industry and us in particular.



But first, let me briefly look back at 2019 and give you a broad view of the progress we made and some of the challenges we faced before handing over to Marcel for a review of our financial performance.



Overall, 2019 was very active and also