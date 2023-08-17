Half Year 2023 Zur Rose Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Walter Hess - DocMorris AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Yes. Thanks a lot. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our conference call. We are pleased to inform you about our half year 2023 results. And to give you an update on our business activities as well as the exciting developments around eRx in Germany.



With me today are Madhu, our CTO, who will give an update on the expansion of the DocMorris Digital Health system and Marcel, our CFO, who will present the financial update and the outlook.



Since we communicated last time in March, many positive and encouraging developments have taken place. Therefore, let me start with key messages and the highlights of this year till today. First of all, we are on track on our path to profitable growth. We can confirm to have