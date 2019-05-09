Q1 2019 Zurich Insurance Group AG Earnings Call (Q&A) Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the update for the 3 months ended March 31, 2019, conference call. I'm Sherry, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Richard Burden, head of Investor Relations and Rating Agency Management. Please go ahead, sir.



Richard Burden - Zurich Insurance Group AG - Head IR & Rating Agency Management



Good morning, good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Zurich Insurance Group's First Quarter 2019 Q&A Call. On the call today is our group CFO, George Quinn. (Operator Instructions]



But before we start with the Q&A, George would just make a few introductory remarks. George, over to you.



George Quinn - Zurich Insurance Group AG - Group CFO & Member of the Executive Committee



Thanks, Richard, and good morning and good afternoon to all of you. Thanks for joining the Q1 call. Just a