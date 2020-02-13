Q4 2019 Zurich Insurance Group AG Earnings Call (Q&A) Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q&A analyst conference call and on our results 2019. I am Shai, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Richard Burden, Head of Investor Relations and Rating Agencies. Please go ahead, sir.



Richard Burden - Zurich Insurance Group AG - Head IR & Rating Agency Management



Good morning, good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to Zurich Insurance Group's Full Year 2019 Q&A Call. On the call today is our group's CEO, Mario Greco; and our group's CFO, George Quinn. As usual, for the Q&A, we currently ask you to keep to a maximum of 2 questions. And if we have time, we'll come back to further questions later in the call. But before we start with the Q&A, Mario will make a few introductory remarks to the results. Mario, over to you.



Mario Greco - Zurich Insurance Group AG - Group CEO & Member